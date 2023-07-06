Kuzbass coal industry to complete tech upgrade in 24 months, says Kemerovo Region governor

KEMEROVO, July 6. /TASS/. The coal industry in Siberia’s Kuzbass region will be able to carry out a technical upgrade process and discontinue the use of Western equipment within a 24-month period, Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilev told reporters on Thursday.

"About two years; and we will complete the technical upgrade of the coal industry and discontinue using equipment purchased in Europe," the governor said.

The regional coal industry is ready to share its expertise for making further improvements in coal processing technology, he added.