Russia’s international reserves declining over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves dropped by $4.5 bln over the week and amounted to $582.4 bln as of June 30, 2023, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"International reserves amounted to $582.4 bln as of June 30, having declined by $4.5 bln or by 0.8% over the week in consequence of negative revaluation and transactions performed as part of the fiscal rule," the regulator informed.

Reserves stood at $586.9 bln as of June 23.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.