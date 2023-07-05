SPB Exchange reports 21.6% rise in securities trading in June

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The volume of trades in foreign securities on the St. Petersburg-based SPB Exchange saw a 21.6% month-on-month gain in June, rising from $3.13 bln in May 2023 to $3.8 bln as at the end of June 2023, the trading platform reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, the bourse’s transaction volume plummeted by 61.46% year on year, falling from $9.87 bln in June 2022.

The average daily trading volume in June 2023 surged by 27.12% versus May 2023 to stand at $0.18 bln. Securities traders executed 3.92 mln transactions in June, versus 4.17 mln in May.

Transactions in June were executed for 2,014 listed shares, depositary receipts (DR) of foreign issuers, and investment fund securities.

The top ten securities in terms of the trading volume were shares and DR in Tesla (21.14% of overall June trading volume), NVIDIA (6.82%), Marathon Digital Holdings (5.6%), Virgin Galactic Holdings (4.7%), Coinbase (4.12%), Alibaba (2.32%), Riot Platforms (1.63%), Apple (1.59%), Advanced Micro Devices (1.49%) and Carvana Co (1.45%).