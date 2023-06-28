Booster compressor station opened in Sakhalin-2 project — governor

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. A booster compressor station was opened at the onshore processing facility (OPF) of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project, Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko said on the Telegram channel.

"Despite external constraints and the unfriendly behavior of Western countries, the oil and gas industry of the Sakhalin Region not merely hold out but is successfully developing, playing an important role in the economy of our region. I am proud to honor today the opening of a new booster compressor station of the onshore processing facility. This is an important event not merely for implementation of the Sakhalin-2 project but is of great significance for the entire region," the governor said.

Production in Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 oil and gas projects fully recovered after the withdrawal of Exxon Mobil and Shell, Limarenko said earlier.