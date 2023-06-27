Trade mission network in Africa requires expansion — Russian Chamber of Commerce

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The network of Russian trade missions in African nations requires expansion, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin told TASS.

"It appears important to transfer to the practical sphere the issue of expanding the network of Russian trade delegations in African countries with the greatest potential in place for development of trade and economic ties and reinforcing the staff of operating trade missions, for purposes of creating further conditions for diversification of Russian exports of goods and services on the African continent," Katyrin said.