Trading on Moscow Exchange to be carried out as usual on June 26

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, June 26, will be carried out as usual, the Bank of Russia and the trading platform said on Sunday.

"Trading and settlement on all markets of the Moscow Exchange will be carried out as usual, including all trading periods and instruments," the statement said.

The Bank of Russia also said that all financial institutions should continue to perform their key functions, despite the non-working day on June 26 in Moscow. "Despite the non-working day in Moscow, financial institutions must continue to perform their key functions," the regulator said.

Trading on the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange (SPIMEX) will also be carried out according to the normal working day on Monday, June 26, the trading platform said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin declared June 26 a non-working day in Moscow amid anti-terrorism measures in the capital.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of PMC Wagner founder Evgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country's military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry called the allegations of an attack on PMC Wagner fake news.

On Saturday evening, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held talks with Prigozhin to work out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that the PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys, which appeared to be heading toward Moscow, turning them around and returning to field camps.