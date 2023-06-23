Base return level for ruble deposits to be 8.514% in July — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The base return level for ruble-denominated demand deposits and bank account agreements in July is estimated to be 8.514% per annum, compared to 8.516% in June, the Central Bank said on Friday.

The base return level will be 7.57% for ruble deposits for the term up to 90 days, 7.649% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 8.316% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 9.571% for deposits for the term over one year.

The base rate for dollar deposits will be 0.01% for demand deposits, 0.011% for the term up to 90 days, 0.374% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 1.505% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 1.502% for deposits for the term over one year.

As regards the euro, the base rate will be 0.01% for demand deposits, 0.012% for the term up to 90 days, 0.556% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 0.01% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 0.658% for deposits for the term over one year, the Central Bank said.