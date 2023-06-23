Russia honors $234.8 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in full scope in the amount of $19.6 bln rubles ($234.8 mln) for bonds mature in 2027 and 2047, the Ministry’s press service said.

"The money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of external bond loans of the Russian Federation mature in 2027 and 2047 totaling 19.6 bln rubles (the equivalent of $234.8 mln) were received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the Ministry said.

"Commitments of servicing Russians sovereign securities were therefore honored by the Finance Ministry in full scope," the press service added.