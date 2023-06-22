Russia climbing UN’s sustainable development rankings – report

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia is among a group of countries that have achieved the greatest progress in implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), ranking 49th out of 166 participants, the United Nations said in a new global report.

Russia earned 73.79 points out of 100 in 2022, down 0.26 against 2021. The score measures progress in a total of seventeen goals.

Russia has made the most progress in Goal number 1 "No poverty," Goal number 4 "Quality education," and Goal number 17 "Partnership for the Goals.".