Liquefied gas imports from Russia to Georgia up 29.5% in January-May

TBILISI, June 21. /TASS/. Liquefied gas supplies from Russia to Georgia soared by 29.5% in January-May 2023 year-on-year, the Union of Georgian Importers of Petroleum Products reported on Wednesday.

"In January-May 2023 imports of liquefied gas amounted to 18,460 metric tons, which is 4,210 metric tons, or 29.5%, higher than in the same period last year," the report said.

Russian liquefied gas accounted for 99.7% of all Georgian imports, or 18,400 tons, according to the report.

Moreover, oil bitumen imports climbed by 74% in the first five months of 2023 in annual terms to 45,600 tons, the Union said. The largest share of bitumen of 50.9% was delivered from Russia. Iraq was the second with 25.4%, followed by Turkey (20.8%) and Azerbaijan (2.9%).