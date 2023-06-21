Financial sector showed good performance in 2022 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian financial sector had good performance in the crisis year of 2022 but it does not evidence it is completely invulnerable, the Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

"We are paying particular attention to financial stability risks. Performance of the financial sector in the last year should not bring to a conclusion that we are invulnerable in general. On the contrary, it demonstrates that close monitoring of financial stability risks, their timely mitigation and countering potential internal imbalances are absolutely needed for resilience in the long run also. Particularly now when the situation is changing so quickly and external conditions remain extremely aggressive," she said.

The Central Bank is also considering an option of redeeming frozen assets of Russian investors on account of funds at Type C accounts, the head of the regulator said.

"We are eyeing options that can be related to a swap of frozen assets, although this is a complicated issue, so that it becomes possible to redeem frozen assets at the expense of funds at Type C accounts. We are exploring this option now," Nabiullina added.