MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sees no objective causes to include Russia into "black" and "gray" lists of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

"There are no objective grounds to do so. If such decision is made, it will be politically motivated," Nabiullina said.

If FATF includes Russia into its lists, this would complicate international trade but "the Central Bank is working out payment alternatives," she noted.