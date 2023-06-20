Russian, Swiss diplomats meet in Moscow to discuss grain deal

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with Switzerland’s Ambassador to Moscow Krystyna Marty Lang at her request to discuss issues related to the grain deal, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed issues of the implementation of the Istanbul package agreements on supplies of food and fertilizers to global markets," it said.

The diplomats exchanged views on various issues of bilateral cooperation and communication on international platforms with a focus on coordinating efforts within UN organizations based in Geneva, including the UN Human Rights Council.

Other topics included international humanitarian assistance to Syria "in the context of Bern’s informal supervision of this dossier in the UN Security Council" under resolution 2672, which, along with cross-border assistance, envisages granting stable internal access across the contact lines and implementing projects for the early restoration of civil infrastructure.