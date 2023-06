MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the Monday’s trading session in the green, according to Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.51% to 2,815.07 points. The RTS Index gained 0.65% to 1,054.31 points.

The dollar moved up by 0.1% to 84.14 rubles. The euro added 0.14% and reached 91.8 rubles. The yuan lost 0.04% to 11.72 rubles.