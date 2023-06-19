Turkmenistan in talks on Galkynysh gas field development — expert

ASHGABAT, June 19. /TASS/. The next four phases of developing the largest gas field Galkynysh in Turkmenistan are under consideration and the tendering process is underway, head of the laboratory of the Natural Gas Research Institute of Turkmengas Holding Irina Luryeva told TASS.

"We have planned seven [field development stages]. The first one is the only one operating now and we are at the stage of engaging other phases. We have the design for the near future, for four stages. We have received some offers but the tender process is still underway," the expert said.

Production on the field is expected to be at the level of about 200 bln cubic meters of gas annually when all seven stages will be developed in full, Luryeva said. "Our field is still at the appraisal stage. We continue seismic work and exploration wells drilling," she noted. "We expect the field area to increase," the expert added.