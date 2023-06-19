US delegation among biggest at SPIEF, organizers say

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the United States had among the most sizable delegations at the event, along with attendees from the UAE, China, Myanmar, Kazakhstan and Cuba, SPIEF organizers said after the end of the Forum.

"Delegations from the UAE, China, India, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Cuba and the United States were the most sizable. More than 6,000 representatives from more than 3,000 Russian and foreign companies from 75 countries and territories participated in the Forum’s activities," the organizers said.

"The Forum focused on development of business ties and expansion of contacts with trade partners from the CIS, the Arab world, India,. China, the Eurasian Economic Union, ASEAN and Latin America, enabling Russia to demonstrate economic stability under pressure of enormous sanctions," they added.

SPIEF, the most notable economic forum in Russia, was held this year from June 14 to 17. TASS was the information partner for the event.