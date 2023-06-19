Russia needs to develop air traffic with Africa — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia needs to continue establishing direct flights with African countries and broaden ties in the region, Ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov said on Monday at a roundtable in the Council of Federation [the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly - TASS].

"It is important to proceed with efforts of establishing the direct air service with countries of the region, expanding the network of Russian embassies and, absolutely so, trade missions, representative offices of the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation, news offices, and increase the number of intergovernmental commissions," Ozerov said.

Creation of hubs and industrial areas in African nations is among principal lines, the diplomat said. "This is because we need sites where we can gain a foothold. It is impossible to simply trade in the air. Food and energy hubs are required, for fertilizers and for everything," he added.