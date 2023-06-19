Uralchem may increase the capacity of Taman ammonia export complex

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The capacity of Russia's first ammonia export terminal in Taman may be increased in the future, Uralchem Board Chairman Dmitry Tatyanin said in an interview with TASS as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is possible to further expand the capacity for mineral fertilizer transshipment. We are considering several ideas for the development of the Taman terminal," he said.

The design capacity of the complex currently reaches 3.5 mln metric tons of ammonia and 1.5 mln metric tons of urea per year.

Tatyanin added that the construction of the new terminal could eliminate "the problem of the Togliattiazot-Yuzhny ammonia pipeline being blocked. The Black Sea terminal with a transshipment capacity of 3.5 mln tons of ammonia will adequately meet the needs of producers."

The full text of the interview is available at: https://tass.com/economy/1634835.