Russia to renew export support measures — PM

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian government will extend export support measures by 2030 and will develop insurance for international transportation, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"As regards exports, we will extend current support tools by 2030 under the assignment of President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] and will develop solutions on insurance of export shipments," the Prime Minister said.

The government will continue creating conditions for investors and exporters and raise extra resources for investing in major and systemic projects. "We are also performing work on the return of assets to the Russian jurisdiction, including through re-registration of business in special administrative regions," Mishustin added.