SPIEF organizing committee says half of unfriendly states' firms decided to stay in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Roughly half of companies from unfriendly countries have decided to continue operations in Russia despite sanctions, Adviser to President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov told a press conference on Saturday.

"We have calculated that roughly half of foreign companies from unfriendly countries have decided to stay in Russia and continued their economic activities," he said.

