Putin states growth in production of energy resources in Russia, "decent sales volumes’

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The production of energy resources in Russia is growing, and sales volumes are decent, President Vladimir Putin said speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Production is growing, and we are quite happy with it, within the country, sales volumes are decent. Indeed, this affects budget revenues, this is certainly - both gas prices and gas sales volumes to well-known markets, primarily to European ones. But there is a gradual replacement of some markets by others, we do not see any catastrophe here. This forces our companies to act more intensively, look for new logistics, look for new partners, and they find them," the President said.

According to him, external restrictions are forcing Russian oil and gas companies to act more professionally, in particular do engage in oil refining.

"In general, the Russian oil and gas market is in good condition and has excellent development prospects," Putin added.