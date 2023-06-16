Shares sold by foreign companies to partly go to Russian stock market — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. A portion of assets sold by foreign companies in Russia should go to the national stock market to saturate it, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"A portion of shares of companies where the owner changes must go to the Russian exchange," Putin said.

This measure is required to saturate and provide further support for the domestic stock market and pertains to the situation when foreign owners sell their Russian assets, the head of state noted.