Russia triples fertilizer exports to India in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer producers tripled their exports to India in 2022 compared to 2021 and plan to maintain the figure in 2023 at last year’s level, head of the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association Andrey Guryev said on Thursday.

"We have delivered three times as many mineral fertilizers to India as we have in the past. Markets are changing and we are working closer with the markets of the global South, which is the primary market that will grow," he remarked at the SPIEF session.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event. SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation.