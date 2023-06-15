Russia to continue close economic cooperation with Turkey — finance minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia will continue close economic cooperation with Turkey, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Turkey is our trade, economic partner. We saw Turkey proving to be a fighter amid economic restrictions being imposed worldwide, not only against our country. We have close ties with Turkey, and I am confident that they will continue in the future as well," he said.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17. 'Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations' is theme of this year’s forum. TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation. In line with tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of SPIEF on Friday.