Gas price in Europe surpasses $500 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe during exceeded $500 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since April 2023, according to London’s ICE.

The price of July futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $502 per 1,000 cubic meters or 44.8 euro per MWh (based on the current euro/dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are presented in euro per MWh).

Gas prices in Europe nearly halved in spring to roughly $282 per 1,000 cubic meters, owing to a large amount of gas in storage, record liquefied natural gas supply, and mild weather. Thus, storage capacity is more than 72% filled, and LNG supplies from terminals into Europe's gas transmission system in May reached an all-time high at 12.16 bln cubic meters.