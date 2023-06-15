Russia’s 2023 GDP growth rates to be higher than economic development ministry’s outlook

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. This year’s GDP growth rates in Russia may turn out to be higher than the official projection by the Economic Development Ministry of 1.2%, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"They (GDP growth rates - TASS) will be higher than our projections, of course, it is already clear. I won’t provide figures, but growth will be apparently higher," he said.

According to the official forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development, GDP growth in the country is expected at 1.2% in 2023 and at 2% in 2024.

