ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian cabinet cannot assess the scale of damage for agriculture in regions affected by the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) so far, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Unfortunately, we cannot assess the total damage for agriculture so far. All water should go out and then we will be able to understand which farmers in particular incurred damage and its scale," she said.

Commissions assessing the damage for residential buildings and economic facilities are currently working in the affected regions, Abramchenko added.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. It stood as high as 12 meters in Novaya Kakhovka, but the water is gradually subsiding now. A total of 35 communities and territories found themselves in the flood zone; residents of nearby population centers are being evacuated. Eight people are reported to have died (including two killed when an evacuation assembly area was shelled) and more than 60 taken to the hospital.

The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away and a heightened risk that water levels in the North Crimean Canal will become unsustainably low. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.

