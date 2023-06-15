Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up at the opening of Thursday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX rose by 0.42% to 2,776.77 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS edged up by 0.05% to 1,036.34 points as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up by 0.13% at 2,768.68 points, while the RTS Index was down by 0.33% at 1,032.33 points.

As of 10:15 a.m., the dollar’s exchange rate was up by 0.34% at 84.45 rubles during FX trading on Moscow Exchange, the euro was almost flat compared with the previous closing at 91.36 rubles (+0.02%), while the yuan was up by 0.4% at 11.788 rubles.