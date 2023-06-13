Russia’s oil output quota under OPEC+ deal rises to 9.949 mln bpd in 2024

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia's 2024 oil production quota under the OPEC+ deal has been raised from 9.828 mln barrels per day (bpd) to 9.949 mln bpd, based on the latest data provided by independent sources, according to a statement published on the OPEC website.

Initially, at the OPEC+ meeting on June 4 in Vienna, Russia's quota for 2024 was set at 9.828 mln bpd. However, the final statement noted that this level could be revised during June as Russia works with independent sources to determine the volume of production.

Thus, based on data from independent sources, the level of oil production by Russia in February 2023 was revised, which became the country's updated quota for 2024 under the OPEC+ deal.