Russia expects 1.5-2% of GDP growth — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Economic problems in the West are growing, a recession is expected in Germany, while Russia anticipates 1.5-2% GDP growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military reporters on Tuesday.

"Things are not so simple, given that economic problems continue to worsen. According to the IMF, Germany, the driving force of the European economy, is headed for a recession, with GDP falling by 0.7% this year. By the way, we have a growth of at least 1.5%, if not around 2%," Putin said.

At the same time, annual inflation in Russia will reach about 5%, "Inflation [in Europe] is growing. We have it at 2.3%, but I think it will reach 5% by the year - as the Bank of Russia predicts," he said.

Putin added that the US and European economy have a significant margin of safety, but numerous issues. "The margin of safety for the European and American economies is obviously very large. They are high-tech, the economy is well-developed, and they are powerful. However, there are numerous issues," he said.