MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 2.31% in April to 2.51% in May, the national statistical service Rosstat reports.

Consumer prices edged up by 0.31% month on month.

Food prices dropped by 0.31% in May against April and by 0.91% on an annualized basis. Nonfoods prices ticked up by 0.34% month on month and by 0.16% annually. Services prices hiked by 1.13% against April and by 11.02% year on year.