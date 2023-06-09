Economic relations between Russia, Belarus going ‘in the right direction’ — Putin

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. The quality and the structure of economic relations between Russia and Belarus are changing for the better, President Vladimir Putin said at an informal meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"Security issues, issues of economic relations - there are things to discuss. We couldn’t be happier with the pace of development, which is even unusually, fingers crossed, unusually good. The quality of interaction, the structure of our economic relations is moving in the right direction," Putin said.

"At present, the focus is not merely on traditional sectors of cooperation but also on high-tech areas," the Russian leader said. "This cannot but make me happy, to say nothing of figures of the growing turnover," Putin added.