Russia working on mechanism of energy resource delivery services — Novak

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia is working on the buildup of the friendly fleet, the insurance system and the mechanism of selling energy resources and their delivery services to end users, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The Russian government has recently directed significant efforts to further development of energy infrastructure in countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, the friendly fleet buildup and creation of the financial infrastructure, including the system of payments and insurance. A mechanism is also being explored to sell not merely energy resources but also services of their delivery to the end user," Novak said.

Russia is considering together with friendly countries an opportunity of creating a new system of protection and indemnity clubs when supplying oil, the official said.

"An opportunity is being considered to create with friendly countries a new system of production and indemnity (P&I) clubs. Its main advantage is independence from insurance and banking services of unfriendly countries, resilience and scalability for all kinds of supplies," he noted.