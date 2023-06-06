Ozon's goods turnover in 2023 may grow by 70% to $17.17 bln

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The goods turnover of Ozon marketplace, together with the provision of services, in 2023 may grow by 70% compared to 2022 to 1.4 trillion rubles ($17.17 bln), the company’s CFO Igor Gerasimov said on Tuesday.

"We have said many times that despite the fact that Ozon's sales exceeded 800 billion rubles in 2022, it remains a small company by the standards of the retail market. By the end of 2023, we plan to grow by 70% year-on-year and enter the top three retailers in the country, both in the offline and online segments," Gerasimov said.

At the end of 2022, the online retailer's sales of goods grew by 86% compared to 2021 and reached 832 bln rubles ($10.2 bln) and the losses increased by 2% to 58 bln rubles ($711.39 mln).