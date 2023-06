NOVOKUZNETSK, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is keeping plans to scale up exports to China as of the end of 2023, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are increasing from year to year. We will not change this tradition this year also and will edge up deliveries in this year," Mochalnikov said.

The agreement with China on the increase of coal deliveries to this country is undergoing approval procedures, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said earlier.