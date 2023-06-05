New passenger car sales in Russia rise 2.6-fold to around 72,200 in May

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia climbed 2.6-fold in May 2023 compared to May 2022, totaling about 72,200 vehicles, according to analytical agency Autostat.

Avtovaz was the sales leader with a market share of more than 30% in May (the share was about 25% in May 2022). According to the statistics, the sales of Lada cars increased by 3.3 times to about 22,000 cars in the reporting month. Chery was in second place, with sales increasing 4.5 times to 7,400 vehicles in May 2023. Haval was third, with sales increasing nearly sixfold to 7,400 vehicles in May 2023. Meanwhile, Geely (6,700 vehicles) and Kia (3,000 vehicles) completed the top five.