NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. Apple shares reached a new record high on Monday against the upcoming presentation of the company’s virtual reality headset.

The company's shares added $3.24 (1.79%) and reached $184.19, according to the New York Stock Exchange. Apple shares climbed by 40% since the beginning of the year.

Apple is anticipated to unveil a virtual and augmented reality headset on Monday. This is the company's first new product since the 2014 release of the Apple Watch.