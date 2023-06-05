Turkey to raise straits transit fees — newspaper

ANKARA, June 5. /TASS/. Turkey will increase fees for the transit of merchant vessels via the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles to $4.42, the Aydinlik newspaper reports on Monday, referring to a circular from the maritime administration under the country’s Ministry of Transport.

Turkey’s revenues from tariffs collected for vessels’ navigation through the straits will stand at about $900 mln this year, compared to $160-170 mln earlier, the newspaper informed.

According to the Montreux Convention governing navigation in the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles, fees are charged for medical control, lighthouse and ship evacuation services. Fees are calculated since the time of Convention signing on the basis of the gold franc set equal to $0.8. The fee stayed unchanged since 1983 to October 2022, when they had been ticked up to $4.08.