Idea of using pipeline gas for LNG projects can be considered — Russian Deputy PM

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. The idea of using Gazprom’s natural gas from the United Gas Supply System of Russia can be considered and explored further, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Definitely so," the official said.

The Russian gas producer Novatek said earlier that it had initiated the Murmansk LNG, a new high-capacity LNG project that would be connected to the United Gas Supply System, as distinct from other LNG projects. The project requires construction of a trunk gas pipeline with the capacity up to 30 bln cubic meters per year.

Implementation of the Novatek’s Murmansk LNG project is promising and reasonable, Novak added.