OPEC+ can adjust its decisions to balance oil market – Russian deputy PM

VIENNA, June 4. /TASS/. OPEC+ member nations can adjust their decisions to balance the oil market if necessary, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"Naturally, we have possibilities to adjust our decisions. If necessary, we will do so to ensure the market stability so that it is balanced and clear for investors, buyers, and exporters. For all market players," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Novak, the next OPEC+ offline ministerial meeting will be held in six months, in November. Apart from that, the ministerial monitoring committee will continue to meet every two months.