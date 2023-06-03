Russian Deputy PM Novak arrives in Vienna to attend OPEC+ meeting on June 4

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has arrived in Vienna, where a ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) is scheduled to be held on June 4, TASS reported.

The OPEC+ face-to-face ministerial meeting will took place in Vienna for the first time since October 2022, when the OPEC+ countries agreed to cut oil output by two million barrels per day from November. On April 2, a number of OPEC+ nations announced a voluntary output reduction from May to the end of 2023. The total volume of voluntary oil output reduction, including Russia, was estimated at 1.66 million barrels per day.

A source in one of the delegations told TASS that OPEC+ nations would be considering a wide range of options on oil output at the June 4 meeting, including cuts in production. In addition, Reuters reported citing sources in the delegations that OPEC+ was discussing an additional oil output cut of around one million barrels per day among possible options.