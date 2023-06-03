Cuts in oil production by OPEC+ not discussed yet by OPEC — Iranian deputy oil minister

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. The OPEC countries did not touch upon potential oil output cuts by the OPEC+ at their meeting on Saturday, as the issue will be on the table on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Petroleum Minister Amir Zamaninia told reporters on Saturday.

When asked by reporters, he said that they had not discussed it yet and that the issue was on the agenda for tomorrow.

Earlier, Angola’s Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas Minister Diamantino Azevedo told reporters that OPEC countries had focused on administrative issues at the meeting.

An OPEC meeting was held on Saturday at the OPEC Secretariat located in Vienna.