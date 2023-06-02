Sakhalin Shipping Company to deliver 100,000 tons of cargo by Northern Sea Route

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 2. /TASS/. The Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) in early June will begin the Northern Sea Route (NSR) navigation to deliver cargos from the Far East to ports of Chukotka and Arctic's eastern sector under the Northern Supplies project. SASCO plans to deliver more than 100,000 tons of cargos, the company's press service told reporters on Friday.

"In June, SASCO will begin the NSR navigation under the Northern Supplies [project]. <…> SASCO's vessels will make about five voyages each to deliver more than 100,000 tons of cargos within the navigation," the press service said.

The SASCO Aldan multi-purpose dry cargo vessel will open the navigation with a voyage to the Chukotka Autonomous District to deliver to the Far North about 10,000 tons of cargos. Those would be food products, equipment for fishing and fish processing companies, construction materials, and gas equipment.

Another multipurpose dry cargo vessel, the Selenga, will join the Arctic campaign. The navigation will continue to late November. The Shantar vessel will be working at the NSR navigation between late June to end of October.