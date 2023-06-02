LNG flow to Europe reaches its all-time high in May — GIE

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system in May reached its all-time high in May - more than 12 billion cubic meters, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The previous record was set in April 2023. In total, in January-May 2023, LNG receipts from terminals into the European gas transmission system amount to about 56.2 billion cubic meters, which 7% more than in the same period last year.

LNG in 2023 ranks first in terms of share among the sources of gas in Europe - 35%, according to the data of the European Network of Transportation System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of May 27. Supplies from the North Sea (mainly Norwegian gas) rank second place with a share of 26%, while the use of gas from EU underground storage facilities ranks third with a share of 12%.

The share of gas supplies from the East (Russian gas, gas supplies from Ukraine, as well as European companies withdrawing their gas from Ukraine's underground storage facilities) fell to 7.2%. This is less than what is supplied from North Africa (9.8%), but more than from the UK (6.9%).