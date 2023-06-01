Decline in Russia-EU trade to continue in 2023 — Russia’s Federal Customs Service

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and the EU is falling and this trend will continue in 2023, Acting Head of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov told reporters.

"The volume of trade with the EU is declining sharply, roughly halved in both weight and value. This trend is continuing this year. I would not draw any conclusions about individual countries, but I would point out that trade with the EU has halved as a result of their decisions," he said.

According to Davydov, Russia now reports record volumes of trade with China, and trade with Iran and Turkey is also growing. "Amid this, Iran and Turkey are growing. The EU's actions are economically unjustified and politically motivated," he said.