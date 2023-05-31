Aeroflot to resume flights to Bangkok from several Russian regions from July 7

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot resume flights to the Thai capital of Bangkok from several Russian regions from July 7, the carrier said in a statement.

"Aeroflot resumes direct regular flights to Bangkok from Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Vladivostok. Flights to the capital of Thailand are scheduled to start from July 7 from Novosibirsk (1 flight per week), from July 8 from Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk (2 and 3 flights per week respectively), from July 9 - from Vladivostok (2 flights per week). Tickets are on sale," the statement says.

On May 19, Aeroflot announced that it will resume regular service to Cuba starting July 1. Flights to the popular Cuban resort city of Varadero will be performed by the Rossiya air carrier (Aeroflot’s subsidiary - TASS) using Boeing 777 wide-body jets.