Around 800 Russian companies work in AI

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 31. /TASS/. Around 800 Russian companies work in the field of artificial intelligence and about 90% of them are promising startups, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS.

"Today, there are around 800 companies working in the field of AI in the country. At the same time, 90% of them are promising start-ups. A well-developed scientific base provides a high potential for creating and implementing own know-hows," Chernyshenko said.

He noted that AI can increase the efficiency of digital transformation by 6-7 times.

"We see how artificial intelligence is rapidly expanding and becoming the main component in the implementation of ambitious projects in various fields. <...> The large-scale use of AI has already become a steady trend," Chernyshenko added.