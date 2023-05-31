Gazprom sets new historical record for daily gas supplies to China on May 30

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Gazprom set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia pipeline on May 30, the company said on Wednesday.

"On May 30, the Chinese side's offer for the supply of Russian gas via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline once again exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered all the requested volumes, setting a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China," the statement said.

Deliveries are made under a bilateral long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and China's CNPC.

By the end of 2022, Russia exported 15.5 bln cubic meters of gas to China through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. At the same time, Russian gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia in 2023 will amount to 22 bln cubic meters, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The Power of Siberia pipeline is the largest gas transportation system in the east of Russia with the export capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed in 2014 between Gazprom and China's CNPC. The annual volume of gas supplies is 38 bln cubic meters, the contract value reaches $400 bln. The project’s design capacity is expected to be reached by 2025.