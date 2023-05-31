Johnson & Johnson products may be excluded from parallel imports list — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Products of the US-based contact lens producer Johnson & Johnson may be removed from the parallel imports list if the company keeps direct supplies to the Russian market, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"When our distributors are convinced and acknowledge that our colleagues from Johnson & Johnson keep their production and direct supplies, we can always reverse the decision and take this product off of the [parallel import] list," Manturov said.

Johnson & Johnson notified the Russian health regulator earlier that it would be removing one of its lines of contact lenses from the product mix in Russia.

The Ministry of Industry of Russia previously said it would expand the parallel import list to include Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Laboratories Inc. and Bausch & Lomb lenses within a fortnight.