Poland's ban on passage of Russian trucks won’t affect delivery time of goods — ministry

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Poland's ban on the passage of Russian and Belarusian vehicles will not affect the delivery time of goods, the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The ban introduced by the Republic of Poland on the passage of Russian and Belarusian vehicles through the territory of that republic from June 1, 2023, will not affect the delivery time of goods in import and export directions," the ministry says.

The Transport Ministry reminded that a similar ban was introduced by the EU last year against Russian and Belarusian road carriers. However, the mechanism of transfer and reloading allows Russia to fully ensure the delivery of the required volume and list of goods crossing the border.

"This ban will not provoke jams at checkpoints and at the entrances to them. Taking into account the existing sufficient additional capabilities of Russian border terminals, the ban will not entail any difficulties with the transportation of export and import cargo in the European direction," the ministry explained, emphasizing that Poland's ban is more political than practical.

On Monday, the Ministry of Interior and Administration of Poland published an order stating that the movement of trucks registered in Russia and Belarus across the Polish-Belarusian border will be closed from June 1. It also introduces a ban on the movement of trailers and semi-trailers across the border.